Saint Jean Carbon (CVE:SJL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Saint Jean Carbon Inc (CVE:SJL) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 154750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

About Saint Jean Carbon (CVE:SJL)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company primarily explores for graphite and molybdenum properties located in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

Receive News & Ratings for Saint Jean Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saint Jean Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

4,789 Shares in Hologic, Inc. Bought by Keybank National Association OH
4,789 Shares in Hologic, Inc. Bought by Keybank National Association OH
Saint Jean Carbon Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02
Saint Jean Carbon Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02
Timothy Bensley Sells 2,268 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc Stock
Timothy Bensley Sells 2,268 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc Stock
InVitae Corp Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC
InVitae Corp Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC
Insider Buying: Spok Holdings Inc Director Purchases $21,900.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: Spok Holdings Inc Director Purchases $21,900.00 in Stock
Advisory Services Network LLC Has $332,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc
Advisory Services Network LLC Has $332,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report