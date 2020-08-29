Timothy Bensley Sells 2,268 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) CFO Timothy Bensley sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $17,146.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

APRN opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.53. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 103.21% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $131.04 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blue Apron by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Blue Apron by 3,130.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blue Apron by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 442,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Blue Apron by 1,472.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

