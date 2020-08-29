InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in InVitae were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in InVitae by 46.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in InVitae in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in InVitae in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InVitae by 2,981.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in InVitae in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InVitae alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $34.35 on Friday. InVitae Corp has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTA. ValuEngine cut InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,017,089.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,213 shares of company stock worth $5,017,212. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.