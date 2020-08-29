Insider Buying: Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Purchases $21,900.00 in Stock

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Brian Oreilly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $21,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,197.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Brian Oreilly purchased 5,000 shares of Spok stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Brian Oreilly purchased 5,000 shares of Spok stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00.

SPOK opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Spok Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spok during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Spok during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spok during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Spok by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Spok by 19.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

