Advisory Services Network LLC Has $332,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 70.1% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,744,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,800 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $17,628,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,443,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,469 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $13,966,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,326,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

NYSE:BRX opened at $11.98 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.