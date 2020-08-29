First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 73,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $36.80.

