Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 4,725 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $79.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $88.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

