Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth $37,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 24.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $75,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.98. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.