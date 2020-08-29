Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 305,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

