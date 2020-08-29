Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 2,776 Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.13% of American National BankShares worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 46.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American National BankShares in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 14.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

AMNB stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. American National BankShares Inc has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.06.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

AMNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American National BankShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

