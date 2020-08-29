Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,009,000 after purchasing an additional 402,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ross Stores by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $567,673,000 after purchasing an additional 548,721 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after buying an additional 289,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,228,000 after buying an additional 91,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,733,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,636,000 after buying an additional 229,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $93.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.79. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

