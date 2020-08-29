Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.

Dollar General has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NYSE:DG opened at $200.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Bank of America upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

