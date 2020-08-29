Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.20

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 1671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHI shares. ValuEngine raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Timothy Bensley Sells 2,268 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc Stock
Timothy Bensley Sells 2,268 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc Stock
InVitae Corp Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC
InVitae Corp Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC
Insider Buying: Spok Holdings Inc Director Purchases $21,900.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: Spok Holdings Inc Director Purchases $21,900.00 in Stock
Advisory Services Network LLC Has $332,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc
Advisory Services Network LLC Has $332,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC
Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 4,725 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF
Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 4,725 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report