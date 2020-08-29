Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.20

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 1671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHI shares. ValuEngine raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
