Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.20

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 1671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHI shares. ValuEngine raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

