Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.89.

MBUU stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

