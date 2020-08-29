Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,391 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,407,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,830,000 after acquiring an additional 464,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,600,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,995,000 after acquiring an additional 201,715 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722,725 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,004,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,955,000 after acquiring an additional 379,993 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,162,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,893,000 after acquiring an additional 574,082 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.