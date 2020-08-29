Brokerages Anticipate Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Calix posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CALX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. boosted their target price on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.37.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. Calix has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $22.69.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 22,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $458,640.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Calix by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,922,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after buying an additional 257,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after buying an additional 347,769 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Calix by 40.1% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,226,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after buying an additional 637,239 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Calix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,421,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 56,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

