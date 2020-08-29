Clarence A. Davis Sells 3,000 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stock

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TDS opened at $23.58 on Friday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 665,337 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $6,261,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 1,049.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 349,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $5,226,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $4,472,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $41.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

