Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,598 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14,972.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 478,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after buying an additional 475,071 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 70.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 437,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,234,000 after purchasing an additional 389,084 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,569,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after purchasing an additional 375,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 46.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 929,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 294,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

