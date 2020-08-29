HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in EQT by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.39. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 target price for the company. Cfra boosted their target price on EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.