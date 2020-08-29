State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 763 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Energizer were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Energizer by 13.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after purchasing an additional 299,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,170,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,641,000 after purchasing an additional 182,912 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Energizer by 183.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 153,899 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Energizer in the first quarter worth $2,772,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 4,318.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 76,443 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $47.08 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,322.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

