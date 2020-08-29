Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 244.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Corteva by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 191,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.53.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at $904,677.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

