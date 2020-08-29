D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EV. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth $9,843,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth $6,354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,101,000 after acquiring an additional 155,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,057,000 after acquiring an additional 120,511 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 142.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 196,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 115,619 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

