Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Stake Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 3,034.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 578,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 559,716 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $444,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $1,612,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 126.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 162,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 90,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.27. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

