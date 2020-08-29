Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS FLOT opened at $50.71 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.