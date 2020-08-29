D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,176 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,586,000 after acquiring an additional 737,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after acquiring an additional 443,245 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $23,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $21,999,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $483,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,468.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $4,603,792.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,744,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,174,840.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,032,720 shares of company stock valued at $751,382,022 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Corteva Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC
Corteva Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC
D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Corp
D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Corp
Devon Energy Corp Stake Cut by Amalgamated Bank
Devon Energy Corp Stake Cut by Amalgamated Bank
Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Guardant Health Inc
D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Guardant Health Inc
D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report