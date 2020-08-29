D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,176 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,586,000 after acquiring an additional 737,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after acquiring an additional 443,245 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $23,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $21,999,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $483,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,468.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $4,603,792.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,744,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,174,840.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,032,720 shares of company stock valued at $751,382,022 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.