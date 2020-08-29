D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 160,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 82,798 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,721 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

