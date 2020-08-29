Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,859 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 211.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 9,938.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 29.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.39.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

