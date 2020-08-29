D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in OncoSec Medical were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONCS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

ONCS opened at $3.38 on Friday. OncoSec Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Inc will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 2,398,800 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,796,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.