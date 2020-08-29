Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $10.11 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,703.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,453.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,151.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,497.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.