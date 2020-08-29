Dell (NYSE:DELL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.
Shares of DELL opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. Dell has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.
In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $10,806,666.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 611,784 shares of company stock valued at $34,221,972. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dell by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,260,000 after purchasing an additional 492,516 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,349 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dell during the 1st quarter valued at $220,177,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Dell by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,981,000 after purchasing an additional 732,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
