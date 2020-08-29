Dell (NYSE:DELL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Get Dell alerts:

Shares of DELL opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. Dell has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 139.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $10,806,666.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 611,784 shares of company stock valued at $34,221,972. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dell by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,260,000 after purchasing an additional 492,516 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,349 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dell during the 1st quarter valued at $220,177,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Dell by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,981,000 after purchasing an additional 732,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.