HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,091 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,142,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,707,000 after buying an additional 881,850 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 67,943 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 575.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 240,615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 78,439 shares during the period.

NULV opened at $30.10 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90.

