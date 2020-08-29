Raymond James Raises Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $69.00

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $54.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE DELL opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. Dell has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 139.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,865,924.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 611,784 shares of company stock worth $34,221,972. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

