Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,151.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,497.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,703.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,453.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

