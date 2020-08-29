Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,045 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $808,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,205. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

