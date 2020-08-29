Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $2.67 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 187.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,703.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,151.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2,497.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,453.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

