Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 8.0% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,151.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,497.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,453.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,703.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

