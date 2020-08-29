HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Waters by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Waters by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

In other news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,285,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT stock opened at $217.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.31.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.