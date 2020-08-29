Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

