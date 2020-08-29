Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Emerald Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,703.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,151.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2,497.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,453.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

