Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 449 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,151.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,497.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,453.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,703.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rowe raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

