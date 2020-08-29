Amalgamated Bank Has $597,000 Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $744,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,548.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $575,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $117.59 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.80.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

