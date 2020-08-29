Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,564 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Alteryx worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,423,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $433,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,289 shares of company stock worth $24,167,453 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $120.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -281.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average is $134.28. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.