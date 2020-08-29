Insider Buying: CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Buys $75,000.00 in Stock

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Peter C. Varischetti bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CNB Financial stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CNB Financial Corp has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $33.78.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 20.46%. On average, analysts forecast that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CNB Financial by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCNE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.