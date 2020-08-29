Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rowe boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,151.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,497.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,453.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,703.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

