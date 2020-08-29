Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,151.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,497.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,453.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,703.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

