Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stake Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,486 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

