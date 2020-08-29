Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 144.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $1,652,065.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,986,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,278,400.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total value of $3,396,779.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,348 shares of company stock valued at $31,064,368. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MORN opened at $161.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $178.57.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MORN. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $10.11 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $10.11 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Dell Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada
Dell Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada
HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,091 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF
HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,091 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF
Raymond James Raises Dell Price Target to $69.00
Raymond James Raises Dell Price Target to $69.00
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC
Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,045 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,045 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report