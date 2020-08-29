Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 144.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $1,652,065.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,986,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,278,400.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total value of $3,396,779.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,348 shares of company stock valued at $31,064,368. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MORN opened at $161.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $178.57.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MORN. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

