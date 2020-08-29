Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 41,785 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,151.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2,497.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,453.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,703.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

