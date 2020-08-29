Virtu Financial LLC Invests $112,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 172.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 87,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 55,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 208.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 119,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $3.97 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.