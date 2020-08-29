State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 121,129 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 121,129 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Invesco worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,292,000 after buying an additional 187,218 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,708,000 after buying an additional 48,739 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after buying an additional 1,654,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,177,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after buying an additional 250,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IVZ. Barclays lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

